Drake Goes Off On Metro Boomin In Angry Rant About ‘Tweet-and-Deleters’

Drake seemingly subbed super producer Metro Boomin in a new video following the latter tweeting and deleting his disappointment about his Heroes & Villians album being overshadowed by Her Loss, Drake’s joint album with 21 Savage.

Drake has long dissed the Grammys and called for other artists to boycott the event. In recent years, the rapper has not submitted any albums or music for consideration, and he’s failed to attend events.

However, this year, Her Loss was submitted, no doubt, to secure a Grammy for 21 Savage. The album was listed as a nominee for Best Rap Album alongside Heroes & Villains, Utopia by Travis Scott, Michael by Killer Mike, and King’s Disease III by Nas.

Metro Boomin seemed worried about ‘Her Loss’ taking away the final award. In a now-deleted tweet, the producer wrote, “Yet her loss still keeps winning rap album of the year over H&V. proof that award shows are just politics and not for me. Idc about awards, honestly, the true award and REWARd is knowing that the music I spread so much time on brings everyday lives.”

It’s unclear why Metro Boomin singled out Drake’s album, especially since the men did not seem to have any drama, and he and 21 Savage are former collaborators and Atlanta citizens.

However, Drake seemingly subbed the producer on Sunday night while enjoying cocktails at his vacation home in Turks and Caicos.

“To the rest of you, the non-believers, the underachievers, the tweet and deleters,” the rapper said, pausing for emphasis. “You guys make me sick to my stomach, fam. Honestly, look in my eyes; you guys want to do something? That’s what I thought,” Drake said as he put his face in front of the camera.

Online fans believe that Drake is subbing Metro Boomin over the deleted tweet.

“Drake needs to leave this gangster act out & focus on his music as we know he ain’t about that life,” one person wrote on Instagram.

“I mean, you can’t tweet about them winning and then say you don’t care about awards lol don’t work that way… Metro Boomin still the goat,” another added.

Though Metro Boomin deleted the tweet, he never directly addressed Drake or responded to the 6 God’s latest statement. 21 Savage has undoubtedly found himself between two friendships since he is close friends with Drake and Boomin. Drizzy also unfollowed the producer after the tweet earlier this month.