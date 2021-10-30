Drake Moves Into Huge $65 Million Beverly Hills Mansion

Drake is moving to Beverly Hills after purchasing a lavish mansion in the upscale neighborhood of Trousdale Estates.

According to Dirt.com, the recently built property, originally used as a vacation rental, went on the market this year asking $65 million.

According to the listing, the home is designed with a natural aesthetic and includes loads of high-end features, including a marble entryway, spiral staircase, movie theatre, and a custom kitchen with top-of-the-line appliances. There is also an oversized closet and dressing room and a naturally lighted basement fit for entertaining.

The home was purchased complete with custom furniture and expensive art, as well as a spa-like area with a sauna and steam room. Of course, no 90210 mansion would be complete without a ridiculously extravagant backyard, in this case featuring an infinity pool and views overlooking the City of Angels.

This isn’t Drake’s first home on the West Coast, or even in the L.A. area for that matter. The rap star purchased his “YOLO Estate” in Hidden Hills in 2012 for $7.7 million, a modest amount compared to this new acquisition. Drake also owns a 50k square foot mansion in his hometown of Toronto. The house was featured on the covers of Architectural Digest magazine. It is unclear if the 6 God plans to keep all three properties or perhaps sell his Hidden Hills home to become a permanent Beverly Hills resident.

In other news of Drake’s insane wealth, the rapper debuted a new watch this week, taking to Instagram to show off a Richard Mille timepiece worth $2.2 million. He posted a photo of the RM 56-02 Tourbillion, captioning the picture “Easy Money Year.”

Given Drake’s new property purchase, it clearly has been a fruitful year for the hitmaker whose highly anticipated album Certified Lover Boy is set to become the first rap album of 2021 to spend five weeks at No. 1. It’s easy to see that Champagne Papi has no problems enjoying the fruits of his labor.