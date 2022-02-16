Drake Taps Popcaan & Skillibeng For NOCTA x Nike ‘Hot Step’ Sneaker Promo

Canadian rapper Drake has revealed his NOCTA x Nike Hot Step Air Terra collab is ready and has tapped Popcaan, Skillibeng, and other members of the Unruly Squad for the teaser shot in Kingston, Jamaica.

Drake, in late 2020 had announced his NOCTA brand and Nike’s collaboration would produce apparel ranging from clothing to sneakers. The collaboration was inspired by the street style of his native Toronto, as well as styles from London and Paris. It now seems like some Jamaican elements of styling could make its way into the mix.

Since then, fans have been craving the release, but now almost two years later, the rapper shared the teaser, and the wait might be worth it after all.

On Tuesday night, the rapper shared a 27-second teaser that was shot in Jamaica featuring Poppy and Skillibeng and the Unruly Squad with their quad bike and motorcycles in the streets of Kingston.

The teaser was captioned “HOT STEP,” and in the comments, Nike said “better than never’, with a laughing emoji. The rapper, however, responded with the time and crazy emoji with “fix tings.”

In the video, Popcaan can be seen wearing the NOCTA x Nike Hot Step Air Terra “Triple White,” while Skillibeng is seen wearing the “Triple Black” version.

Drake has been seen in the white and chrome pair of the new drop, and there have been previews of a blacked-out, gold, and a snakeskin version, all expected to be available.

The rapper earlier this week was seen wearing a never-before-seen black and orange style in an image on Instagram.

Meanwhile, HighSnobiety reported that the sneakers are priced at the modest US$150 range and was originally teased for release on January 27, which did not happen.

The Nike Hot Step Air Terra design is similar to the iconic Air Max 97. The sneaker comes with a visible Air bubble in the heel and sports the signature NOCTA logo along with the metallic Nike swoosh.

Drake first debut the triple white colorway of the NOCTA x Nike Hot Step Air Terra in a photo of himself in the studio last year.

In the meantime, Popcaan, born Andre Sutherland, is signed to Drake’s OVO label while Skillibeng seems to be a favorite of the rapper, having recently gotten a shout out from him last year for his “Crocodile Teeth” song.