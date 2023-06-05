Dredging phase of Kingstown Port Modernization Project completed – PM Gonsalves

The dredging phase of the Kingstown Port Modernization Project was completed over the weekend.

Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves said he was given an update on the next element project, during meetings with officials from AECON and the Project Management team.

Aecon Group, a Canadian Company was awarded the contract for the Port Modernization Project.

It is the second largest capital project in this country’s history, it is being done at a cost of over 600 million EC dollars.

The largest capital project was the construction of the Argyle International Airport – AIA which cost approximated EC$700 million dollars. The AIA became operational on February 14, 2017.