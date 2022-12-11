Driver of Yeng Yeng bike killed in Clarendon crash Loop Jamaica

A 24-year-old man was killed in a motor vehicle crash along Milk River’s main road in Clarendon on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Dahomie Ford of the Gimme-Mi-Bit section of the parish.

Reports are that at about 1:30 pm, Ford was driving a Yeng Yeng motorcycle along the roadway towards York Town in the parish when the motorcycle collided with a Toyota Probox motorcar that was traveling in the opposite direction.

Ford was thrown from the motorcycle and sustained several injuries. The driver of the motor car–a woman–was also injured. Both were taken to the hospital, where Ford was pronounced dead.

The investigation continues.