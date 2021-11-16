Duterte’s daughter joins Marcos Jr. as running mate in Philippine presidential election

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Sara Duterte-Carpio, 43, who is seeking the vice-presidency announced in a video message her intent to run on the same ticket as Marcos, the latest twist in the Philippines’ political drama that has gripped the country.

“My party allied with and asked for support for Bongbong Marcos and for me after I accepted your challenge and your call,” Duterte-Carpio told her supporters, referring to 64-year-old Marcos by his nickname.

Marcos, the son and namesake of the late dictator who was toppled in a 1986 uprising, also issued a statement announcing he was teaming up with Duterte-Carpio.

“We and our parties agreed that we will pursue a unifying leadership should we be fortunate to win the election on May 9, 2022,” he said in a statement.

