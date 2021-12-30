Duty Free Concession for Christmas barrels end tomorrow – NBC SVG

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Port Authority said it is continuing to see a steady flow of people clearing Christmas Barrels and other personal effects, as they take advantage of the Duty-Free Concession being offered at this time.

Chief Operating Officer at the Port Authority Carl James said the personnel at the Port are working assiduously to ensure that all customers receive their items in a timely manner.

Mr. James said measures have been put in place to ensure that there is full compliance by customers, with the COVID19 Safety Protocols.

The duty-free concession for Christmas Barrels commenced on Monday November 8th and is expected to end tomorrow.