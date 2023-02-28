Early Bird Tickets for NBC’s Love Boogie available again from tomorrow

Early Bird tickets for the 2023 edition of the National Broadcasting Corporation’s Love Boogie will again be available at the Corporation this week.

The Charity Dance is held annually to raise funds to replenish NBC’s Medical Fund.

Speaking on NBC’s Talk Yuh Talk programme this morning, NBC’s General Manager, Dionne John said early-bird tickets will again be available at the Corporation on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday of this week.

Miss John said patrons attending the event can again look forward to door prizes this year.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/BOOGIE-PLANS.mp3

This year’s Love Boogie Charity Dance is slated for Saturday April 29th at the Kingstown Cruise Terminal.