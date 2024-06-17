Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court introduces E-Litigation Portal in St. Vincent and the Grenadines

The Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court launched its E-Litigation Portal in St. Vincent and the Grenadines for the criminal module for the high court criminal division and the magistracy earlier today.

The E- Litigation portal is an integrated e-filing and case management web-based application which will provide court users and all stakeholders with access to assigned services anytime, anywhere and on any device, including smartphones, tablets, laptops and desktops.

Speaking at the launch Vice President of the SVG Bar Association, Moureeze Franklyn says this is a significant and important advancement in litigation in St Vincent and the Grenadines.

Franklyn says the bar association is delighted for the modernization of the court particularly at the level of the magistrates court.

She says the convenience to do work from one’s desk at work or home is a tremendous achievement.

Franklyn provided some of the benefits of the E-Litigation portal.

