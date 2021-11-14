Ecuador identifies bodies after prison violence leaves dozens dead

The content originally appeared on: CNN

The move came after the Ecuadorian prosecutor’s office asked the government to take “urgent measures” to address the situation, according to a post on the agency’s official Twitter account.

Prosecutors said at least 68 prisoners were killed and another 25 wounded during Saturday’s clashes at the Litoral Penitentiary, one of Ecuador’s largest prisons in the coastal city of Guayaquil.

Hundreds of prisoners have died in large-scale riots and gang violence in Ecuadorian prisons over the past year. The same facility, the Litoral Penitentiary, saw 118 people killed in September during clashes that involved automatic weapons and even grenades.

So far, 34 bodies have been identified since the Saturday bloodshed. They will be delivered to families in the following hours.

