Edinboro resident makes fifty-fourth murder for the year

Symcy “Barth” Williams a thirty three year old labourer of Edinboro is St Vincent and the Grenadines’ 54TH recorded murder for the year 2023.

According to a release from the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force, preliminary investigations revealed that the deceased was in the company of his girlfriend, a seventeen year-old Store Clerk of the same address ,who was on her way to work when they were accosted by two (2) men with guns, wearing hoodies and face masks.

The men fired shots at both of them. The store clerk was shot in both of her hands and collapsed to the ground. Williams ran away from the scene in the direction of Fort Charlotte.

The assailants pursued him and shot him multiple times in the torso and head. Williams was later pronounced deceased on the scene by a medical practitioner.

The other shooting victim was transported to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital for medical treatment.

The crime scene was processed by members of the Crime Scene Unit, and items of evidential value were collected.

A postmortem examination is expected to be carried out on the deceased to ascertain the exact cause of death.

The RSVGPF expresses its deepest condolences to all those who are negatively affected by this fatal incident.

Anyone with information that can assist the police with this and other investigations is encouraged to call 999/911, the Officer in charge of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) at 1-784-457-1211 ext. 4837, 4856 or 4859; the Major Crime Unit at 1-784-457-1211 ext. 4876 or any police station or police officer you are comfortable speaking with.

All information received would be treated confidentially. Investigations into the matter are ongoing.