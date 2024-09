Minister of Education, Curtis King has commended the West St. George Secondary School on its 20th anniversary celebrations.

Minister King says he was integrally involved in the school from its inception.

He says the school can boast of many successes over the past two decades.

A Thanksgiving Service was held at the school this morning as part of its 20th anniversary celebrations.