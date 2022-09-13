Education minister explains why the CAPE , CSEC and CCSLC exam results have not yet been made public

Minister of Education Curtis King has explained way the Ministry of Education has not yet made public the Exam results for the CXC’s Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE), Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) and Caribbean Certificate of Secondary Level Competence (CCSLC) examinations.

The results were released by the Caribbean Examinations Council on Monday 5 September 2022.

However, Minister King said the Ministry of Education is not yet in a position to make a release on the results.

Minister King told the API that some anomalies must be resolved before this can be done

