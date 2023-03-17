Efforts are being made to reduce traffic congestion

Steps are being taken here, to find a solution to the traffic congestion which develops at certain times of the day, on the windward side of the Island.

Word of this came from Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, during NBC’s Face to Face programme this week.

The Prime Minister noted that the congestion is particularly acute in the Arnos Vale area.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/PM-TRAFFIC-CONGESTION.mp3

The Prime Minister said a proposal has already been put forward to address the issue.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/PM-TRAFFIC-CONGESTION-1.mp3