Efforts continue to be made to control the vending situation in Kingstown
Minister of Urban Development and Local Government Julian Francis says further efforts are being made to control the vending situation in Capital City, Kingstown

The Minister spoke about a major cleanup program to be implemented while speaking on Radio last night.

Minister Francis is urging Venders to assist in having vending fully regulated by December this year.

