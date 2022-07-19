Efforts continue to be made to ensure the growth of the country’s Sea Moss production Industry

The Sustainable Grenadines Incorporated (SUSGREN) said it is working closely with all the relevant stakeholders across St. Vincent and the Grenadines to ensure the growth of the country’s Sea Moss production Industry.

SUSGREN’s Technical Officer, Audwin Andrews said they have been hosting a number of developmental programs as they seek to scale up Sea Moss Production here.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/COLLABORATIONS1.mp3

Mr. Andrews said there is still a lot of work to be done for the expansion of the country’s Sea Moss production Industry as he commended the Fisheries department for the lead role it is playing in this regard.

He said they are also working to address the issue of Praedial Larceny in the industry.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/COLLABORATIONS2.mp3