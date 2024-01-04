Efforts will be doubled to address homicide rate in SVG – says Assistant Commissioner of Police

Homicides continue to be the greatest challenge for the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Ag) Trevor Bailey said that in 2024 the investigators would be redoubling its efforts to address the homicide rate in SVG.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/CRIME1.mp3

Bailey said that Vincentians could expect a police force that caring it its needs, responsive and is shouldering its responsibilities very seriously.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/CRIME2.mp3