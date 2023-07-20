Efforts will be intensified to bring criminals to justice – says Police Commissioner

Commissioner of Police Colin John is promising to intensify efforts to ensure that criminals are brought to justice.

Commissioner John was speaking at a press conference this morning to update the public on the efforts of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force to find the person or persons responsible for the recent spate of crimes in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Commissioner stated that they would be working to ensure the safety of Vincentians.

Commissioner John said they would now be more visible on the streets of St. Vincent and the Grenadines and again asked for the help of the public in assisting with the investigation.

