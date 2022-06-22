Eight contestants have been named to compete for the title of Miss SVG 2022

The delegates were introduced to the public, during a Sashing Ceremony hosted by the Beauty Shows Committee of the Carnival Development Corporation, CDC at the Murray Heights Hotel last night.

The contestants are: Shanyah Peters-Miss Flow, Shannan John- Miss CEDCO, Arielle Ollivierre-Miss St. Vincent Brewery, Shadyn Maclean-Miss Davyn, Tanique Swift-Miss Massy Stores, Jada Ross-Miss Lotto, Rockell Coombs-Miss Intransit Export, Pallavi Browne-Miss Play 4

Delivering remarks at last night’s event, Chairperson of the Beauty Shows Committee of the CDC, Aviar Charles, said this year’s Pageant will be staged on October 29th.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/PAGEANT-INNOVATIONS.mp3

Miss Charles spoke of some innovations being introduced this year