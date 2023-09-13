Eight houses now under construction in Cumberland through Government programme

Eight houses are now under construction in Cumberland, as the Government moves forward with its programme to rebuild houses for residents in North Leeward who lost their homes during the volcanic eruption of 2021.

And, Minister of Housing Dr. Orando Brewster said the Government is seeking to add more houses to this project.

Meanwhile Parliamentary Representative for North Leeward, Carlos James, said the project not only provides shelter for those who lost their homes but it also provides jobs and economic activity in the community.

Twenty-one pre-fabricated houses bought by the Government of St Vincent and the Grenadines from the Government of Guyana are now in the country and will be distributed over time.

According to Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, six of these houses will go to North Leeward, fifteen to North Central Windward and another six to North Windward.

On January 20 2023, the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines signed a 6 million EC loan arrangement with Demerara Bank Ltd (Guyana) for the purchase of fifty pre-fabricated houses.

Photo credit: Carlos James