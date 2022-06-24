Eight medical professionals charged in Diego Maradona’s death will go to trial

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)An Argentine judge ruled on Wednesday that eight medical professionals charged with “simple homicide” in the death of football legend Diego Maradona will go to oral trial, according to court documents seen by CNN.

The date of the trial has not yet been set.

Maradona died aged 60 from heart failure in November 2020, the same month he underwent successful surgery for a subdural hematoma, more commonly known as a blood clot on the brain.

Prosecutors allege the eight medical professionals charged in Maradona’s death “violated the duties that each one was in charge of,” which subsequently “led to the fatal outcome of the patient that, otherwise, could have been avoided,” according to court documents.

In his Wednesday ruling, judge Orlando Abel D?az said the eight defendants had not acted with the “thoroughness” demanded by their positions as medical professionals in charge of Maradona’s fragile health.

