Elaine Thompson-Herah has been named Female Athlete of the year

Jamaica’s two-time sprint double Olympic Games gold medallist, Elaine Thompson-Herah was named Female Athlete of the year by the North American, Central American, and Caribbean Athletics Association (NACAC) following her outstanding 2021 season capped by three gold medals at the Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, in August.

Thompson-Herah successfully defended her sprint double titles running Olympic Games records of 10.54 seconds and 21.53 seconds in the 100 metres and 200 metres respectively, and was a member of the women’s 4×100 metres relay team that won the gold medal.

American shot putter, Ryan Crouser, who set world records in the indoor and outdoor shot put, was named the Male Athlete of the Year.

Thompson-Herah and Crouser also won Diamond League awards.

