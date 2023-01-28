Black Immigrant Daily News

A 70 year old man was rushed to hospital Friday evening after he was hit from his bicycle at the corner of Independence Avenue and Redcliffe Street.

He was traveling in a southerly direction on Independence Avenue and reportedly attempted to make a right turn onto Redcliffe.

Advertise with the mоѕt vіѕіtеd nеwѕ ѕіtе іn Antigua! We offer fully customizable and flexible digital marketing packages. Your content is delivered instantly to thousands of users in Antigua and abroad! Contact us at [email protected]