Electrical Inspectorate to conduct re-inspections to ensure compliance with national standards

The Electrical Unit in the Ministry of Transport and Works will be conduction re- inspections on government buildings, private homes and tourism approved accommodations to ensure their compliance with national electronic standards.

Minister of Transport and Works Montgomery Daniel during the 2024 Budget Debate announced that the Electrical unit be conducting campaigns to educate the general public on occupational health and safety.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/INSPECTIONS.mp3

Minister of Transport and Works Montgomery Daniel