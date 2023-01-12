Eleven new COVID-19 cases recorded in SVG

Eleven new COVID-19 cases have been recorded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, bringing the total number of active cases to13.

The Ministry of Health says in its latest weekly update, that four new PCR cases and seven new Antigen cases were recorded over the reporting period.

Four unvaccinated persons are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 and 121 people have died.

9,563 cases of COVID-19 and 9,429 recoveries have been reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines to date. The total number of tests done amount to 113-thousand 272.

Health Officials say 73,301 COVID-19 vaccines have so far been administered locally. 37,471 persons have received their first dose; 31,588 have received their second dose and 4,242 persons have received boosters.