Elon Musk doesn’t get paid, buy stuff or pay taxes like you do

The content originally appeared on: CNN

For the uninitiated: Musk, like many ultra-wealthy heads of companies, doesn’t receive a paycheck like regular people. When you see headlines about his net worth topping $300 billion, it’s fun to imagine him diving into a vault of gold coins, a la Scrooge McDuck. But that eye-popping number refers mostly to Musk’s equity stake in Tesla, his trillion-dollar electric vehicle company.

In fact, Musk rarely misses a chance to remind us that he does not take a cash salary or bonus. “I only have stock, thus the only way for me to pay taxes personally is to sell stock,” he tweeted over the weekend.

Of course, everyone one’s gotta eat. So how’s a gazillionaire supposed to get a bagel and cup of coffee these days? Or … a yacht?

Credit, mostly. Musk and other uber-wealthy folks borrow substantially from banks, using their stock or other assets as collateral.

