Elon Musk doubles down on ending ‘subsidies’ as competitors now reap more benefits

The content originally appeared on: CNN

But that’s not the case, at least right now. A sometimes combative Musk spoke at the Wall Street Journal’s CEO Summit Monday and suggested scrapping the Biden infrastructure package. Musk said that Tesla didn’t need the $7,500 tax credit for electric vehicles, which provides a tax credit of up to that amount to individuals purchasing plug-in electric vehicles, to drive demand for its vehicles. He also called federal support for charging infrastructure unnecessary.

“Do we need support for gas stations? We don’t,” Musk said. “There’s no need for support for a charging network. I would delete it. Delete.”

Today there are about 45,000 charging stations in the US. The infrastructure bill allocates $7.5 billion for charging infrastructure, which the Biden administration hopes will reach its goal of 500,000 charging stations. Tesla’s charging stations in the US can currently only be used by Tesla vehicles. The company has said it will open them to all automakers, but non-Tesla owners will likely need to purchase an adapter, as Tesla uses a distinct plug. New charging stations will likely be immediately more accessible and affordable for non-Tesla owners.

The comments are a shift, as Musk’s companies have previously embraced government spending.

Read More