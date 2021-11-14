Elon Musk ends the week selling another $1.2 billion of Tesla shares

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Or in Elon Musk’s case, $1.2 billion.

A filing late Friday shows that Musk sold another 1.2 million shares of Tesla stock on Friday, at an average price of $1,030 a share.

It brings his sales for the week to a total of 6.4 million shares, for a grand total of $6.9 billion.

Still, that only amounts to less than 4% of the shares he holds directly, or less than 3% if you include all the options he owns to buy additional shares.