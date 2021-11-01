Elon Musk offers to sell stock if UN can show how $6 billion would solve hunger

The content originally appeared on: CNN

His comments came after UN World Food Programme (WFP) director David Beasley challenged the ultra-wealthy — and in particular the world’s two richest men Jeff Bezos and Musk — to “step up now, on a one-time basis” to help solve world hunger in an interview with CNN last week.

“$6 billion to help 42 million people that are literally going to die if we don’t reach them. It’s not complicated,” Beasley said on CNN’s Connect the World program with Becky Anderson. That sum would equate to roughly 2% of Musk’s net wealth.

Posting on Twitter on Sunday, the Tesla chief executive said: “If WFP can describe on this Twitter thread exactly how $6 billion will solve world hunger, I will sell Tesla stock right now and do it.”

“But it must be open source accounting, so the public sees precisely how the money is spent,” he added.

