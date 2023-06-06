Emergency shelters will be posted soon – says Director of NEMO

Director of National Emergency Management Organization Michelle Forbes indicated that the list of emergency shelter should be posted soon.

Speaking on NBC’s Talk yuh Talk programme this morning Forbes stated that inspections have been completed, however they are ensuring that they have enough shelters to serve the population and have informed the private shelter owners.

Meanwhile, Manager of the SVG Met Office Billy Jeffers said there is some uncertainty regarding forecast for the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

Mr. Jeffers explained that the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is predicting 12 to 17 named storms, five to nine hurricane and 1 to four major hurricanes.

Meanwhile the Colorado State University has forecasted a slightly below average season.

The Atlantic Hurricane Season runs from June 1st to November 31st.