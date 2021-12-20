Emirati Investors visit SVG – NBC SVG

This country’s Investment Promotions Agency, Invest SVG has described the recent visit by a number of high net-worth individuals from Dubai as a huge success.

The visit by the team of Investors last week, resulted from this country’s participation in the ongoing Dubai Expo.

Executive Director of Invest SVG, Annette Mark told NBC News that the team visited a number of projects, and they also met with Government Ministers and other stakeholders.

Miss Mark said the Investors were excited about a number of projects and Invest SVG is expecting to see positive developments coming out of this visit.