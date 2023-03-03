Employment Register to be implemented to track those trained in the tourism and hospitality sector

The Ministry of Tourism will be moving to establish an Employment Registry to record the number of people trained within the tourism and hospitality sector in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

So says the Minister of Tourism Carlos James while speaking at a News Conference on Monday at the NIS Conference Room.

The Tourism Minister says his Ministry will be working closely with the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Hotel and Tourism Association on the initiative.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/EMPLOYMENT-REGISTRY.mp3

Minister James said his Ministry will also be placing greater emphasis on training for workers in the tourism sector.

He also announced that the Government would be opening a Technical Training Institute in North Leeward this year that would facilitate Caribbean Vocal Training (CVQ) in that constituency.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/HOSPITALITY-TRAINING.mp3

The Ministry of Tourism continues to work tirelessly to transform this country’s tourism sector.