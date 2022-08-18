England and South Africa close Day 1 of the Test series

England were put under pressure by some tremendous South Africa bowling before rain wiped out most of the yesterday’s opening day of the 1st Test at Lord’s in London.

Put in to bat in testing conditions, England were 116-6 by the relentless South Africa fast bowling.

Anrich Nortje, bowling in excess of 90 miles per hour took 3-43, while Kagiso Rabada showed great skill for his 2-36.

Only Ollie Pope, unbeaten on 61, was able to come through for England, and he had the good fortune of being dropped on 45.

Five England batsmen were out for single-figure scores, including opener, Zak Crawley, who managed only nine to extend his run of Test innings without a half-century to 13.

Torrential rain began shortly after 2,00 p. m British Standard Time and soon flooded the outfield, to end the first day’s play with 58 of the scheduled 90 overs to be bowled. The scores in the match so far, England 116-6.

Dry weather is forecast for the remainder of the match, the opening contest in a three-Test series.