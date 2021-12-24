England announces new Twenty/20 Internationals squad – NBC SVG

England captain, Eoin Morgan will lead a much-changed 16-man squad in next month’s five-match Twenty/20 International Series in the West Indies.

No players involved in the ongoing Ashes will be involved in the tour, which starts on 22nd January, four days after the final Test in Australia.

Left-handed all-rounder, George Garton and left-handed medium pacer, David Payne are the two uncapped players.

Paul Collingwood will stand in as head coach, with Chris Silverwood taking a break after the Ashes.

The squad includes 11 players who were involved in the ICC Twenty/20 Cricket World Cup in the United Arab Emirates in October and November, when England lost in the semi-finals to New Zealand.

The full England Squad is: Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Liam Dawson, George Garton, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Saqib Mahmood, Tymal Mills, David Payne, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Reece Topley and James Vince.