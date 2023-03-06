England beats Bangladesh by 132 runs

Opening batsman, Jason Roy’s 132 off 124 balls, his 12th One Day International century and second in five innings; 76 off 64 balls by captain, Jos Butler, and 42 off 34 balls from Moeen Ali and 33 not out off 19 balls, set England on their way to 326-7 off 50 over, before left-arm, fast bowler, Sam Curran’s spell of 4-29 wrecked any prospect of a contest in the 2nd One Day International against Bangladesh at Mirpur, Bangladesh yesterday when Bangladesh made 194 off 44.4 overs in reply to be beaten by 132 runs. Leg-spinner, Adil Rashid took 4-45 for England.

It was Curran’s opening burst of three wickets in eight balls that condemned Bangladesh to their first bilateral One Day International series loss at home since England’s last visit in 2016-17.

The final scores: England 326-7 off 50 overs, Bangladesh 194 off 44.4 overs.