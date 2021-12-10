England completes third day of the 1st Ashes Test against Australia

England completed today’s third day of the 1st Ashes Test against Australia on 220-2 in their 2nd innings at Brisbane, Australia and were trailing by 58 runs overall.

At the close of play on yesterday’s second day of the 5-day Test match, Australia were 343-7 in their 1st innings in reply to England’s 1st innings total of 147. Today, Australia went on to total 425 runs thanks mainly to 152 from Travis Head, 94 by opening batsman, David Warner, Marcus Labuschange’s 74 and 35 by fast bowler, Mitchell Starc.

For England, the best bowling was from fast bowler, Ollie Robinson who took 3-58, fast bowler, Mark Wood with 3-85 and fast bowler, Chris Woakes finished with 2-76.

England’s improved 2nd innings batting of 220-2 came from captain, Joe Root 86 not out, and Dawid Malan 80 not out. They have already shared a third wicket partnership of 159.

The scores then at the close of play today, the third day of the match, England 147 and 220-2, Australia 425. England are trailing by 58 runs overall.