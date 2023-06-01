England dominates Ireland in Day 1 of Test series

Stuart Broad pressed his case for inclusion in the first Ashes Test by taking five wickets as England dominated Ireland on the first of the four-day Test at Lord’s in London yesterday.

Broad took 5-51 and was supported by 3-35 from left-arm. leg-spinner, Jack Leach in Ireland’s 172 all out.

That represented something of a recovery for the Irish, who at one stage were 19-3 before James McCollum battled to 36, Paul Stirling made 30 and Curtis Campher added 33.

On an ideal day for England, opener Zak Crawley ended a run of eight Test innings without a half-century, riding good fortune to make 56.

Crawley shared 109 for the first wicket with Ben Duckett before being caught and bowled by Ireland’s debutant, Fionn Hand.

Duckett continued his fine form in moving to 60 not out, joined by Ollie Pope, who is unbeaten on 29.

England closed on 152-1, 20 runs behind Ireland, and already well placed for victory.

