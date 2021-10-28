England obtains second victory in the ICC Men’s Twenty/20 Cricket World Cup

England continued their perfect start at the ICC Men’s Twenty/20 Cricket World Cup with an eight-wicket victory over Bangladesh in Group 1 at Abu Dhabi yesterday.

After winning the toss and batting first, Bangladesh were restricted to 124-9 off 20 overs.

Off-spinner, Moeen Ali took two wickets in two balls in the third over after he opened the bowling for England. Left-arm, fast bowler, Tymal Mills captured 3-27, and off-spinner, Liam Livingstone had 2-15. A fine diving catch from Adil Rashid and a run-out added to England’s outstanding performance in the field. Bangladesh’s top-scorer was Mushfiqur Rahim with 29 runs.

Jason Roy then led England’s reply with 61 from 38 balls, and Dawid Malan made 28 not out as England raced to their target with 35 balls to spare.

The final scores: Bangladesh 124-9 off 20 overs, England 126-2 off 14.1 overs.

England are top of Group 1 after two games in the Super 12s.

Their next match is against Australia in Dubai on Saturday.