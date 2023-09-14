England trounced New Zealand in 3rd ODI

Ben Stokes clobbered the highest score by an England batsman in a One Day International (ODI) yesterday when England trounced New Zealand by 181 runs in the 3rd One Day International at The Oval in London.

Stokes’ brutal 182 beat the previous England best of 180, made by Jason Roy against Australia in Melbourne in 2018.

In only his third One Day International since coming out of retirement to play in this year’s ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in India, Stokes hammered some wayward New Zealand bowling for nine sixes and 15 fours in his 124-ball stay.

England were 13-2 when Stokes added 199 for the third wicket with Dawid Malan who made 96, an England record partnership in an One Day Internationals against New Zealand. Despite losing their last six wickets for 32 runs, England piled up 368. Given the carnage caused by Stokes, Trent Boult’s figures of 5-51 were extraordinary.

Faced with pulling off the highest successful chase in an One Day International in England, New Zealand were soon in disarray at 37-4, thanks chiefly to a three-wicket burst from Chris Woakes, who expertly used the movement on offer in an eight-over opening spell.

Glenn Phillips battled to 72 to prolong the match, but after he was lbw on review to Liam Livingstone, New Zealand were dismissed for 187.

The final scores: England 368 off 48.1 overs, New Zealand 187 off 39 overs.

England took a 2-1 lead in the series, which they can win with victory in the fourth and final match at Lord’s in London tomorrow.