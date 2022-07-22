England Women advances to the semi-finals of the 2022 European Women’s Championship

England Women are through to the semi-finals of the 2022 European Women’s Championship after coming from behind in dramatic fashion to beat pre-tournament favourites, Spain Women 2-1 in extra time at Amex Stadium in Brighton and Hove, England yesterday.

Georgia Stanway sent the crowd into delirium when she scored the winning goal after the team had trailed up to the 84th minute of normal time.

A rendition of Football’s Coming Home broke out in the stands as Stanway sprinted over to the corner to celebrate, with England Women leading for the first time after 95 minutes.

Substitute, Ella Toone had volleyed in Alessia Russo’s flick-on to equalise in stoppage time.

England Women had momentum on their side and capitalised as the crowd in Brighton were on their feet, while Spain Women continued to threaten until the final whistle.

Eventual victory for England Women ensured that they reached a fourth successive women’s major tournament semi-finals, and their impressive unbeaten run extends to 18 matches.

England Women are now one of the leading favourites to lift the trophy for the first time at Wembley on 31st July, but they must overcome either Sweden Women or Belgium Women in the last four to get there.

Spain Women leave the tournament at the quarter-finals stage for the third successive time.