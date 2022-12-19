England Women defeated the West Indies Women by 49 runs in the 4th Twenty/20 International at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados last night to take a 4-0 lead in the 5-match series.

The scores: England Women 131-8 off 20 overs (Sophia Dunkley 35, Sheneta Grimmond 3-33, Cherry-Ann Fraser 3-20), the West Indies Women 82 off 16 overs (Hayley Mathews 23, Lauren Bell 4-12, Sophie Ecclestone 2-13, Charlie Dean 2-16).

The final match will be played on Thursday also in Barbados.