England women defeats West Indies women by 142 runs in ODI match

England Women defeated West Indies Women by 142 runs in the 2nd One Day International to secure an unbeatable 2-0 lead in the 3-match at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua and Barbuda yesterday.

Chasing 261, the West Indies Women were dismissed for 118 off 31.3 overs with fast bowler, Lauren Bell taking her best international figures of 4-33.

Bell and Kate Cross, who took 2-35, tore through a fragile West Indies batting line-up as they slipped to 49-5 in the first 10 overs of their chase.

England’s 260 all out looked below par at the halfway stage, after they chose to bat first on a flat pitch on which they scored 307 two days ago.

Sophia Dunkley made 55 and Amy Jones was left on 70 not out as West Indies Women put in much-improved performances with the ball and in the field. Captain, off-spinner, Hayley Matthews was the leading bowler for West Indies Women with 3-50. Medium pacer, Aalyah Alleyne took 2-47, and leg-spinner, Afy Fletcher had 2-41.

Rashada Williams’ unbeaten 54 was the only contribution of more than 20 by the West Indies Women.

The third and final One Day International will be played on Friday.