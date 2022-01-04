English Fast bowler Stuart Broad replaces Ollie Robinson in Ashes Test series – NBC SVG

Fast bowler, Stuart Broad has been recalled by England for the fourth Ashes Test against Australia starting in Sydney tomorrow Eastern Caribbean time.

Broad, 35, replaces fellow fast bowler, Ollie Robinson, who has a minor shoulder issue. It is the only change to England’s XI from last week’s third Test defeat.

Broad has played just once so far in the series, which Australia have won with two Tests to spare after earning three dominant victories.

Usman Khawaja returns for Australia.

Khawaja will come into the middle order for Travis Head, who is isolating following a positive COVID-19 test.

Fast bowler Scott Boland keeps his place after coming in for his Test debut in Melbourne and producing a player-of-the-match performance.

England XI is: Haseeb Hameed, Zak Crawley, Dawid Malan, Joe Root (capt), Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (wicket-keeper), Mark Wood, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad and James Anderson.