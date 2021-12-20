English Premier League clubs to meet for Covid-19 discussion – NBC SVG

English Premier League clubs will meet on Monday to discuss the escalating crisis around the coronavirus pandemic.

With nine games postponed over the past week, including five already from this weekend’s 10-match fixture list, clubs want the chance to discuss the options.

Managers and captains are also due to hold their own meetings.

Aston Villa Manager, Steven Gerrard said that he hoped the meetings would provide “clarity” to “a lot of concerns and unanswered questions”.

English Premier League chief, Richard Masters has written to clubs urging players to get the vaccine, and stressed the importance of the league completing the season.

Brentford’s Manager, Thomas Frank led calls for all matches to be called off until 26th December to enable a reset.

Some feel that the break should be longer, but others such as Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp do not believe it should happen.

The English Premier League said on Thursday that it intended to carry on playing matches as long as it was safe to do so.