Enville Williams officially appointed as Acting Police Commissioner

Acting Commissioner of Police Enville Williams said he is humbled by the appointment to the position which took effect from October 1st.

Williams who has been a police officer for thirty one years said the feeling is surreal and expressed gratitude to Commissioner of Police Colin John, for his work in keeping the nation safe over the years.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/WILLIAMS-HUMBLE.mp3

When asked about his plans in the new role, Acting Police Commissioner Williams said there are no plans to deviate from those that are already in place to keep the nation safe.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/COP-PLANS.mp3

Photo credit: Minister Carlos James