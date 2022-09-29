Erykah Badu Show Love To Kanye West Amid Fight With Adidas and Gap

Erykah Badu joins the growing list of celebrities supporting Kanye West in his fight against corporate giants Adidas and Gap.

Erykah Badu says she’s in full support of Kanye West taking on corporations Gap and Adidas over his billion-dollar Yeezy brand. Badu was recently spotted at the Burberry show at London Fashion week and even spent some time hanging out with Ye and others just over a week after he pulled the plug on his Gap deal. In videos, she was seen greeting the rapper and later shared how much she admired the billionaire rapper and designer.

In an Instagram post, she spoke highly of Ye. “Art kids.. Badu x Ye supporting our friend @riccardotisci17 – london fashion week 22… by the way … Let me tell you about my friend Ye. No one is more beautiful and kind and creative. Was there at his mama home going,” she wrote.

“IN ESSENCE.. We all want the same thing .. to be loved and to work with pride. Thanks for fighting for us and for your self most of all .. I get it … @kanyewest and thanks for the secret show at Burberry after party. I was there,” she added.

Kanye West’s public spat with Adidas comes after weeks of him dragging both Gap and Adidas on social media, where he accused the companies of not fulfilling their contractual obligations.

Ye also accused Adidas of “stealing his designs and lying to him”, and added that the company failed to open more brick and mortar stores nationwide so his brand’s projected income could be realized per their agreement.

In a recent Good Morning America interview, Kanye West shared that he was finally pulling the plug on the deals and building his Yeezy stores. The rapper previously hinted that he was going to open his first store starting in Atlanta. He made the disclosure while blasting Gap and Adidas on Instagram.