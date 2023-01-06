Essequibo man remanded for setting fire to elderly woman’s house

Black Immigrant Daily News

An Essequibo Coast labourer was on Thursday remanded to prison by Magistrate Esther Sam for setting fire to an elderly woman’s home.

Safraz Rafeek, 46, was not required to plead to the indictable charge for the offence of setting fire to a dwelling house committed on December 30, 2022.

The property belongs to 62-year-old Tewatty Nandalall of Lot 47 Jib Housing Scheme, Essequibo Coast. Rafeek’s matter was called at the Suddie Magistrate’s Court.

The case has been adjourned until January 13 and was transferred to the Anna Regina Magistrate’s Court.

The woman had told this publication that a relative had threatened to burn down the house.

The woman’s husband and her son passed away recently, and she was living alone at the two-storey house.

The woman was attending a religious function at Hampton Court when she received a message that her house was on fire.

NewsAmericasNow.com