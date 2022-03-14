Ethiopia pledges action after video shows uniformed men burning civilians alive

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Nairobi (Reuters)Ethiopia’s government said on Saturday it would act against the perpetrators after a video appeared on social media showing armed men, some in military uniforms, burning civilians to death in the country’s west.

The Ethiopia Government Communication Service said in a statement on its Facebook page that the incident occurred in the Ayisid Kebele of Metekel Zone in the Benishangul-Gumuz region, a site of frequent ethnic violence for more than a year in which hundreds of civilians have died.

“A horrific and inhumane act was recently committed… In a series of horrific images circulated on social media, innocent civilians were burned to death,” the statement read.

It did not say when the events took place or who was responsible.

“Regardless of their origin or identity, the government will take legal action against those responsible for this gross and inhumane act.”

