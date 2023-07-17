EU-CELAC Summit seeks to devise and implement solutions for a better world- says PM Gonsalves

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves says the EU-CELAC Summit taking place in Brussels, will seek to devise and implement solutions for a better world.
Prime Minister Gonsalves was addressing Heads of State and Government of the European Union and CELAC member states at the opening ceremony this morning.
https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/07/OPENING-SUMMIT.mp3
Prime Minister Gonsalves is hopeful that the Summit will arrive at mutually satisfactory conclusions on a range of issues.
https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/07/OPENING-SUMMIT1.mp3
The entire address by Prime Minister Gonsalves will be aired on NBC Radio at 3:05pm.
Photo credit: NBC’s Demion McTair
