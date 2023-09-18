European Champions League begins today

English Premier League Champions, Manchester City will kick off the defence of their European Champions League Title today as the Group Stage begins.

Manchester City lifted their first major European Trophy in Istanbul in June and are favourites to do so again.

They begin their campaign against Serbian team, Red Star Belgrade at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

Another English Premier League Club, Newcastle United are getting ready for their first European Champions League group match in more than 20 years.

They have a daunting task. They are away from home against seven-time European Champions, A. C Milan of Italy.

The other two teams in Group F are Paris St-Germain of France, and Borussia Dortmund of Germany.

The Group is already being labelled “The Group of Death.”